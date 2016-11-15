By AYUMBA AYODI

Double World Indoor 1,500m silver medallist Daniel Kipchirchir Komen on Tuesday he is optimistic the court would help him recover his Sh150 million property from his former financial advisor and lawyer Isaac Terer.

Komen expressed hope that the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission, which is also looking into the case, would establish the truth over the property he was allegedly swindled.

The athlete, through is lawyer Elvis Majani of Wambilianga, Majani and Associates, has also filed a case at the Environment and Lands court in Eldoret, seeking to recover the property from Terer, who is also the speaker of the Uasin Gishu County Assembly.

The case comes up for hearing on November 24 in Eldoret under certificate of urgency.

Already, the Advocates Complaints Commission has also written to Terer, giving him 30 days to respond to Komen’s claims.

“I want to thank all Kenyans who have sympathised with me either through the media or by calling,” said Komen while speaking to journalists at Integrity Centre where he had gone to present his case to the anti-graft team on Tuesday.

He urged fellow athletes with similar cases to come out and expose fraudulent lawyers and managers who have been exploiting them.

“This is a big lesson and I wouldn’t like to see any other athletes suffer because of people who take advantage of them owing to their education level,” said Komen.

“No one should benefit from the athletes’ sweat illegally,” he added.

Komen vowed to make a comeback when his calf injury heals.

“I won’t go back to the track, my focus now is on road races, especially marathon. I want to pick up the pieces and represent Kenya once again,” he said.

The runner represented Kenya for the last time in 1,500m at the 2011 Daegu World Championships where he lost in the semi-finals.

Komen singled out Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei and Professional Athletes Association of Kenya officials Wilson Kipsang (President), Paul Kipsiele, Julius Ndegwa, Milcah Chemos, Jacob Yator and Mary Keitany Keitany for their support.

Komen alleged that he entrusted Terer, who is also the Uasin Gishu County speaker, to help him purchase the land in Eldoret worth Sh 12m in 2008.