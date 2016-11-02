The 2013 World Cross Country champion Japheth Korir and Africa 5,000m champion Sheila Chepkirui will highlight the start of the Athletics Kenya (AK) Cross Country Series on Saturday at Ngong Posta grounds, Nairobi.

Korir is yet to find his footing since winning the World Cross title owing to injuries. He was given a wild card to Team Kenya to defend his title in 2015 Beijing but failed to impress in training and was axed.

This being a World Cross Country season, it remains to be seen whether Korir will rise up to occasion starting in Nairobi where he has been a regular in the past years.