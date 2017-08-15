London was tough, says Kirwa

By AYUMBA AYODI

IN LONDON

Team Kenya head coach Julius Kirwa described the just-concluded World Championships in Athletics in London as the toughest competition he has ever attended.

Kirwa said Kenya was a marked country by its rivals, having topped the medals table at the previous championships held in Beijing in 2015.

Kirwa said the challenge on Team Kenya to defend the top position was enormous, what with injuries to some senior members of his team. Kirwa also cited interference from athletes’ agents and managers in team plan as some of the challenges he encountered in London.

Kirwa, who is arguably the most successful coach to handle Team Kenya, hailed his charges for a good show that saw the country finish second behind United States of America.

Kenya collected 11 medals (five gold, two silver and four bronze) to finish second behind United States with 30 medals (10 gold, 11 silver and nine bronze). USA women’s team hauled seven gold medals, including Emma Coburn’s gold in 3,000m steeplechase.

“I can’t remember a time when the competition has been so competitive and compelling but I must thank my athletes for putting up a brave showing. It was bound to be difficult for us with the pressure of maintaining the top position,” said Kirwa.

Kirwa said agents and managers greatly interfered with Kenya’s performance, singling out women’s 3,000m steeplechase.

“They (agents and managers) were all over at the team’s hotel and even at the warm-up area. They ruined our game plan in some events,” said Kirwa.

Kirwa warned that Kenya faces a bleak future unless Athletics Kenya comes up with deliberate programmes that will create feeder systems for the team in all the disciplines.

Kirwa noted that a big gap exists in many races that will in the long run leave Kenya vulnerable, losing its dominance in middle and long distance races.

“I am worried about the future of athletics in Kenya. Athletics Kenya needs to come out from its cocoon and develop the sport. The world is changing pretty fast,” said Kirwa.

“AK should not just wait for national trials to flex its muscles. There is need for AK to develop athletes and monitor them throughout.”

Kirwa noted that the graduation of 2015 World 10,000m silver medallist, Olympic 10,000m silver medallist Paul Tanui and Bedan Karoki to marathon and road races, has left Kenya with a herculean task of filling the gap the two have left.

Kirwa also observed that it will take long before Kenya fills the big gap left by 2015 World 10,000m champion Vivian Cheruiyot when the athlete scaled up to the marathon.

“We have the likes of Agnes Jebet, Alice Aprot and Irene Cheptai but they will need to train well to match their Ethiopian rivals,” said Kirwa.

“Mo Farah might have left track but we need to groom athletes for men’s 10,000m. The field is small and lacks top quality.”

Jebet won bronze in women’s 10,000m as Cheptai and Aprot, who won gold and silver respectively at World Cross Country Championships in March in Kampala, failed in their quest for medals in London.

“They can dominate the race if they train well,” Kirwa said of the athletes.

Tanui, who is the Olympic 10,000m silver medallist, settled for bronze in men’s 10,000m. “We shall have a problem, with only Tanui remaining as they rest scale up to the marathon,” said Kirwa.