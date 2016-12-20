Lotto to host party for Rio Games stars

By BENARD ROTICH

Kenya’s Rio Olympics and Paralympics stars will be treated to a celebratory lunch in Nandi County on Wednesday, about three months after competing in the Brazilian city.

The Lotto Foundation along with the Ministry of Sports, Culture and the Arts, have put together the lunch at the Nandi Bears Club “to motivate and encourage current and future athletes and also pay them homage as brand ambassadors,” one of the organisers, Fred Kiptanui, said.

Lotto Foundation chairman Brian Waluchio said the gesture is part of the foundation’s commitment to the development of sport in Kenya.

“As Lotto Foundation, we remain committed to supporting the development of youth through sports. We are also very proud to have had the opportunity to have supported this crop of athletes who went to Rio and returned as the best performing Olympic team in our continent,” Waluchio said.

The Rio Olympics celebrated Kenya’s 60th year in the Olympic Games with the country recording its best ever results by bagging six gold, six silver and one bronze medal.

This surpassed the previous best performance recorded at the 2008 Beijing Games of six golds, four silver and four bronze medals. In Rio, Kenya was ranked 15th globally and first among African nations.

At the Paralympic Games held shortly after the Olympics, Kenya finished sixth among African nations with three gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

Gold medallists were Samwel Mushai (in the 1,500m and 5,000m, T11 class) and Henry Kirwa (5,000m, T12/13).

The lone silver came through Nancy Chelengat Koech in the 1,500m, T11 class) with Kirwa (1,500m T12/13) and Wilson Bii (5,000m, Y11) winning bronze.

At the Olympics, Kenya won six gold medals through David Rudisha (800m), Conseslus Kipruto (steeplechase), Eliud Kipchoge (marathon), Faith Chepng’etich (1,500m), Vivian Cheruiyot (5,000m) and Jemimah Sumgong (marathon).

Silver came through Paul Tanui (10,000m), Boniface Mucheru (hurdles), Julius Yego (javelin), Vivian Cheruiyot (10,000m), Hyvin Kiyeng (steeplechase) and Hellen Obiri (5,000m).