Madoka Half Marathon cash prize raised to Sh500,000
Wednesday October 19 2016
John Mwangangi and Winfridah Moseti will defend their titles in the Safaricom Madoka Half Marathon at Ngerenyi Farmers Trading Centre in Mwatate, Taita-Taveta County, on Saturday.
The winners in the men’s and women’s 21km men’s and women’s races will receive a cash prize of Sh500,000 each, up from last year’s Sh250,000.
Second and third-placed finishers will get Sh250,000 and Sh100,000.
Race manager, Gerald Mshaga, said on Thursday the 11th edition of the marathon has so far attracted over 2,000 runners.
British High Commissioner Nic Hailey is expected to flag off the race.
The competition will have six categories. Former Cabinet minister Rtd Major Marsden Madoka, who is the chairman, said their aim is to boost athletics in the region.