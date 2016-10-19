Madoka Half Marathon cash prize raised to Sh500,000

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

John Mwangangi and Winfridah Moseti will defend their titles in the Safaricom Madoka Half Marathon at Ngerenyi Farmers Trading Centre in Mwatate, Taita-Taveta County, on Saturday.

The winners in the men’s and women’s 21km men’s and women’s races will receive a cash prize of Sh500,000 each, up from last year’s Sh250,000.

Second and third-placed finishers will get Sh250,000 and Sh100,000.

Race manager, Gerald Mshaga, said on Thursday the 11th edition of the marathon has so far attracted over 2,000 runners.

British High Commissioner Nic Hailey is expected to flag off the race.