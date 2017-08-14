Manangoi, Cheruiyot stage 1-2 sweep in 1500m

By AYUMBA AYODI

By BERNARD ROTICH

IN LONDON

Elijah Motonei Manangoi put up a sterling performance to upstage teammate Asbel Kiprop to win gold in the men's 1500m at the IAAF World Championships on Sunday.

Manangoi needed the last 400m to upgrade on the silver he won from 2015 Beijing World Championships with victory in 3 minutes and 33.61 seconds, beating compatriot Timothy Cheruiyot to silver in 3:33.99.

Gold medal winner Kenya's Elijah Motonei Manangoi celebrates with silver medallist Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot and Kenya's Asbel Kiprop after the final of the men's 1500m at the 2017 IAAF World Championships at the London Stadium in London on August 13, 2017.

Kenya's Elijah Motonei Manangoi celebrates the final of the men's 1500m at the 2017 IAAF World Championships at the London Stadium in London on August 13, 2017. PHOTO | ANTONIN THUILLIER | AFP

It’s Cheruiyot who led through 400m in 1:01.63 before dragging along Manangoi and defending champion Kiprop as the trio cruised past the 800m in 1:57.59.

The situation stayed the same with 1,200m gone but Kiprop seemed to wilt to the high-paced race with Filip Ingebrigisen from Norway swinging into third to scoop bronze in 3:34.59.

Kiprop, who was targeting to equal Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj’s record of four consecutive metric mile title wins, sunk to ninth place in 3:37.24.

Filip Ingebrigtsen of Norway claimed bronze in 3:34.53.

Manangoi said that their strategy of a past paced race worked well what with Cheruiyot being good at lapping. “That is what great team work can deliver and kudos to Cheruiyot and Kiprop for the good ground work,” said Manangoi, adding that they were under pressure after the Kenyan youngsters delivered during the World Under-18 championships in Nairobi.

“It’s a great feeling to win and this is just the start of my reign,” said Manangoi, who has now set his sights on the Commonwealth Games title next year in Australia.

Kiprop, who handed Kenya its maiden World 1,500m title in 2011 Daegu, hailed his colleague’s performance, saying he is happy that the title remained in Kenya for fourth consecutive time.

Kiprop said he intends to shift gears to 5,000m as Cheruiyot was happy with his efforts for silver. “It was a tough race and somehow we needed to sacrifice to uphold and honour and dignity,” said Cheruiyot, adding that his day will soon come.