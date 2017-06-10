By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Eastern’s Mark Otieno on Saturday broke the Kenyan 100m record after clocking 10.14secs to win the national title as the National Athletics Championships ended at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Otieno reacted well from the blocks to take the lead at 50m before winning the 100m title to erase Mike Mokamba's record of 10.23 set in 2015 during Nationals.

Earlier on, Otieno had claimed his maiden national 200m title to also qualify for the World Championships.

Otieno clocked 20.40 seconds to win the race, beating the World Championships qualifying mark of 20.44. Teammate Dennis Otieno finished second in 20.64 with Charles Wamwea from Kenya Defence Forces wrapping up the last podium place in 20.82.

Mark Otieno poses for photos after his victory in 200m during the National Athletics Championships at Nyayo Stadium on June 10, 2017 to qualify for the World Championships. PHOTO | AYUMBA AYODI |NATION MEDIA GROUP

Otieno is the second Kenyan to attain the World qualifying mark, after US-based Carvin Nkanata.

Former national champion Mike Mokamba wasn’t able to defend his 100m and 200m titles owing to a hamstring injury.

“This is the best feeling and I can’t wait to make my maiden appearance at the World Championships,” said Otieno, who was in Kenya’s 4x200m team for the World Relays Championships. “My reaction was superb as well as my finishing but I believe I can do better at the nationals.”

Sabina Mukoswa from (KDF) won women’s 200m title in 24.67, beating Damaris Akoth (Prisons) in 24.84 and Rose Wataka (Nairobi), who clocked 25.13.

The 2015 Bucharest Marathon champion, Patrick Kimeli, is the new National 10,000m champion. Kimeli (South Rift) timed 27:53.9 to edge out Kenya’s 2017 World Cross Country representative Vincent Rono from Police who crossed the finish line in 27:56.0.

“It was a good race and this is part of my preparations for the World Championships trials,” said Rono, who finished seventh at the World Cross Country Championships in March in Kampala.

Former international Matthew Kisorio from Police settled third in 27:57.5.

Priscilla Tabunda (KDF) retained her 100m hurdles in 14.2, beating Jerioth Gathogo (KDF) and Hyvin Chepkemoi (Prisons) in 14.7 and 15.3 respectively.