A dominant Kenya’s Mary Keitany ran the last half of the race unchallenged to capture her third consecutive New York City Marathon title in 2 hours, 24 minutes and 26 seconds on Sunday.

Kenyan men failed the test in men’s race when World Marathon champion Ghimray Ghebreslassie from Eritrea claimed victory in 2:07:51. Ghebreslassie, 20, makes history as the youngest champion.

Kenya’s Lucas Rotich settled for second in 2:08:53 in a race where defending champion Stanley Biwott from Kenya, dropped out of the race before reaching the 15km. American Abdi Abdirahman, 39, from USA finished third in 2:11:23.

Keitany, who is the only other woman besides from Norwegian Grete Waitz to have won the race three times, edged out 2012 London Olympics and 2013 World 10,000m silver medalist Sally Kipyego to second place in 2:28:28. American Molly Huddle finished third 2:28:40.

Keitany and compatriot Joyce Chepkirui, the 2016 Amsterdam Marathon champion, broke away to cruise past the half marathon mark in 1:12:39.

Then Keitany would show Chepkirui her clean pair of heels as she stepped on her positions to increase her lead to 20 seconds at 24kms in 1:22:30. Keitany, the 2011 and 2012 London Marathon champion passed the 37km mark in 2:07:30 on her way to victory.

However, Chepkirui’s wilted as Kipyego and Huddle overtake her.

Keitany and Chepkurui’s speed was too much for Ethiopian 2009 World marathon bronze medallist Aselefech Mergia to handle in a race that generated to a three-horse battle before the 15km mark.

Mergia failed to keep up and begun to fall off Keitany and Chepkirui just after 19km where the Kenyan crossed in an incredible 1:05:08.

Eight days shy of his 21st birthday, Ghebreslassie accelerated at the halfway mark and overwhelmed his rivals to run alone over the final kilometre.

Ghebreslassie's New York debut came after a fourth-place showing at London and the Rio Olympics.

At the halfway mark, a trio pulled away from the pack — Ghebreslassie, Rotich and Ethiopian Lelisa Desisa, last year's Boston Marathon champion.

In the 32km, Ghebreslassie surged away from Rotich and Desisa, accelerating ahead to pull away from his last threats.

Rotich was second in 2:08:53 and shared a high five with his countryman, who ran back down the course to greet Rotich.

American Abdi Abdirahman, 39, was third in 2:11:23 with Japan's Hiroyuki Yamamoto fourth in his New York debut, another 26 seconds adrift.