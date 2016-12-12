By PIUS MAUNDU

Katui Muia and Eunice Mumbua posted easy wins in the inaugural Kenya Pipeline Company Thange Cross Country held on Monday at Maikuu Primary School grounds in Kibwezi East Constituency, Makueni County.

In the 10-kilometer senior men’s category, Muia from Makueni County emerged triumphant after clocking 30:28.83 ahead of John Maweu who finished in second place in a time of 30:31.00. Muia surged ahead of Maweu, who led from the beginning.

Kenya Prison Service Officer, Ms Mumbua completed the 8 km race in 26:01.70 ahead of Sharon Muriuki of Machakos County who clocked 26:15.34.

Mumbua led the pack from start to finish.

"Part of my tactics in winning this race was using my challenger as a pace setter,” Muia told reporters at the finish line.

In November this year, he won the Makueni County Half Marathon and had also won in a similar race in Kitui County earlier in the year.

Mumbua, who has also shone in several local and international half marathons, said she participated in the race to motivate upcoming athletes.

KPC Managing Director Joe Sang said: “We aim to empower locals socially and economically through the use of elite athletes as role models to the upcoming athletes by creating a platform of interaction during the race.”

Athletics Kenya Vice-President Paul Mutwii, who also attended the event thanked KPC for sponsoring the first ever event of its kind in the area and urged counties to invest in training budding athletes.