Mutai wins at Kapsokwony as Kenyan-Bahraini takes glory too

Africa Cross Country senior bronze medallist Beatrice Mutai and Kenyan-born Bahraini John Koech are the winners of the fifth and final leg of Athletics Kenya Cross Country Series in Kapsokwony, Bungoma.

Mutai, who ran a tactical race from behind, returned 35:15.16 ahead of Olympic champion and world record holder in 3,000m steeplechase Bahraini Ruth Jebet who crossed in 35:21.24 while Eva Cherono was third in 35:31.64.

Mutai said she had not done enough training but decided to participate in the race to gauge her level.

“Last week I was in another race in Europe. I ran from behind and I’m happy I was able to do well in the race,” she said.

The Nyahururu-based athlete also told Nation Sport she was eyeing a spot in the Kenyan team for the Africa Cross Country Championships in Algeria.

“I want to work hard in my training before the trials. I want to improve on my time from Cameroon and go for a gold medal,” she added.

Jebet, another Kenyan turned Bahraini, said that she was using the race as training since there was no major competition ahead of her until August when she will participate in the Asian Games.

“I came here to run as part of my training because I don’t have a major event apart from the Diamond League series until August where we will be having the Asian Games,” said Jebet.

In the men’s 10km senior category, Koech, who represents Bahrain in 3,000m steeplechase, said that he had approached the race confident in his abilities

“I ran in Iten AK Cross Country series and finished in sixth position. I hit training hard thereafter smoothening my rough edges and was sure of winning here,” cockily said the 2015 Asian champion.

Philip Kipyego was second after clocking 30:39.4 while Emmanuel Ruto came in third in 30:56.25.

In women’s junior 6km, athletes who represented Kenya in the World Under-18 Championships in Nairobi had mixed results.

Londiani-based Beatrice Chebet, fourth in the Worlds Under-18 3,000m, clocked 20:45.2 to claim victory.

Mercy Chepkorir was second in 21:06.6.

RESULTS

Senior men’s 10km:

1. John Koech 30:33.70

2. Philip Kipyego 30:39.41

3. Emmanuel Ruto 30:56.25

4. Kenndy Kimeng’wa 31:05.25

5. David Maru 31:07.64

Senior women’s 10km:

1. Beatrice Mutai 35:15.16

2. Ruth Jebet 35:21.24

3. Eva Cherono 35:31.64

4. Josephine Chelangat 35:39.17

5. Emily Chebet 36:17.77

Junior men’s 8km:

1. Michael Kibet 23:52.88

2. Shadrack Kimutai 24:14.94

3. Samuel Kibet 24:20.91

4. Edward Zakayo 24:36.12

5. Isaac Kibet 24:41.98

Junior women’s 6km:

1. Beatrice Chebet 20:45.2

2. Mercy Chepkorir 21:06.6

3. Lydia Jeruto 21:16.4

4. Janet Chepkoech 21:21.2