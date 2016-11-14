By AYUMBA AYODI

Katui Muya and Nancy Nzisa won their respective races during the second edition of Makueni Half Marathon on Saturday.

Fresh from recapturing the Nairobi Cross Country senior men’s 10km title the previous week, Katui tactically waited before breaking off with 1 km to go to win men’s race in 1 hour, 06 minutes and 40 seconds.

Nzisa, who finished third in senior women’s 10km race at the Nairobi Cross, reigned supreme in 1:18:25 in a race held in Wote.

Muya brushed aside a field of 29 athletes including his compatriot John Mulu whom he outclass to second place in 1:06.48 as Stephen Mwendwa came third in 1:07.02.

“This was a tough challenge and I am happy that I have won,” said Muya adding that his two wins in the last two weeks have inspired him as he eyes a place in Team Kenya for the World Cross Country Championships in March 26, next year in Kampala.

“My dream is to wear the national colours for the first time next year,” said Muya.

TEST OF ENDURANCE

Nzisa, who finished sixth at Africa Cross Country in March in Cameroon, edged out a field of 22 in the race that started at Unoa Sports ground before taking the athletes to Wote Town and Kwa Kathoka and back for the finish at Unoa.

Sharon Muriuki came in second in a time of 1:22.23, while Lucia Kamene clocked 1:23.22 for third.

“I positioned myself until the last six kilometres where I knew I would it be a great test of endurance because of its hilly nature,” said Nzisa. “I am glad it work as my rivals struggle to catch up.”

Meshack Munguti clocked 29.49 to win men’s 10km race, beating Simon Ngila to second in 29:54 as Phillip Mulei wrapped up the last podium place in 29:56.

Benedeta Mbithi won women’s 10km battle in 35:03, beating Anna Mwongela by one second in 35.04 as Ann Ndolo settled third in 35.07.

Makueni County deputy governor Adelina Mwau presided over the event on behalf of Governor Kivutha Kibwana.