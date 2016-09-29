By Ayumba Ayodi

The 2012 World Half Marathon bronze medallist John Mwangangi will defend his Safaricom Madoka Half Marathon title on October 22 in Ngerenyi, Wundanyi, Taita Taiveta.

At the same time, the prize purse this year has been increased by 100 percent where winners in the men and women’s races will pocket Sh500,000 each up from Sh250,000 paid last year.

Mwangangi, who is also the 2011 Africa Cross Country champion, returned to the high altitude hilly course last year to reclaim the title he won last in 2009 in 1 hour and 06:00 minutes.

Mwangangi edged out Nicholas Kipkemoi to second place by 58 seconds as seasoned long distance runner Hosea Mwok settled for the third in 1:07.00.

The victory by the 28-year-old wasn’t in vain as he went on to win the Valencia Marathon one month later in a personal best of 2:06:13.

His time in Valencia was the fastest marathon ever seen on Spanish soil.

The previous Valencia course record and Spanish all-comers' best belonged to Kenya’s Felix Kipkemboi Keny, who clocked 2:07:14 in 2013.

Winfrida Moseti from Keroka Sports Club in Kisii, who won the women’s race in 1:18.23 seconds, will also be defending her crown in the event that will be celebrating its 11th anniversary this year.

Announcing Mwangangi’s return during the event’s sponsorship launch at Riadha House yesterday, the race founder Major (rd) Marsden Madoka noted that the race has produced world beaters.

Madoka, who received a total of Sh3 million from Safaricom and Huawei Technology Kenya, hinted that plans are under way to put up a high altitude training centre in Taita Taveta.

“This place has similar weather conditions to those in the Rift Valley hence the need to have a training centre in the Coastal region. We have the potential here,” said Madoka, who was accompanied by Athletics Kenya President Lt General (rd) Jackson Tuwei.