By CELLESTINE OLILO

More by this Author

The 14th edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon will take place this Sunday morning beginning at the Nyayo National Stadium roundabout.

A group of 20, 000 runners are expected to turn up for this year’s event, including two-time world marathon champion Catherine Ndereba.

Nairobi Traffic Commandant Leonard Katana released an elaborate plan for motor vehicle traffic, indicating that a number of public roads will be closed for the whole of Sunday morning to guarantee the safety of runners.

Katana said major roads, including Mombasa Road, Uhuru Highway, Museum Hill, Haile Selassie, Parliament Road, Muindi Mbingu and University Way will be closed to motorists between 9am and 1pm.

He said some of the roads would be opened earlier depending on how fast the runners move.

“We have partnered with all stake holders to ensure that normal operations go on as usual despite the disruptions. Those who will be going to churches in the City Centre will be assisted to get there using alternative routes and we have also taken precautions to ensure that inbound vehicles can access Kenyatta National Hospital with ease,” he said.

Registration for this year’s race, which was done online, closed on October 16.

Security will be beefed up during the early morning event. Organisers have asked competitors to compete clean and avoid use of banned substances, saying doping tests will be carried out.

The ban for offenders has been increased from two to four years.