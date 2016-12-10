By BENARD ROTICH

By COPPERFIELD LAGAT

Little fancied Noah Kipkemboi and Jackline Atudonya won senior titles at Kapsokwony High School in the fifth Athletics Kenya Cross Country meet on Saturday.

The athletes displayed brave running tactics to claim their reward as the rush for tickets to next year’s IAAF World Cross Country Championships intensified.

Kipkemboi won the men’s 10km in 31:01:12 ahead of Abraham Kiptum (31:09:27) and as Cosmas Birech (31:18:77) sealed the podium places.

And he revealed his winning strategy: “I stayed closer to the leading pack because I knew the strong wind will slow them. I’m happy my plan worked out perfectly.”

World half marathon record holder Florence Kiplagat was relegated to third place as Atudonya and Nelly Cheptoo took the first two positions in the women’s 10km race.

Atudonya, who hails from West Pokot but trains in Kapsabet County, clocked 36:04:32 and Cheptoo 36:55:50) while Kiplagat returned 37:28:96.

Kiplagat said: “I have never been to Mount Elgon. It is just by chance that I decided to participate in the race. Finishing third makes me happy.”

Atudonya, 20, said she was focused on making the team that will participate in the World Cross Country Championships in Uganda in March next year.

Daniel Kipchumba realised his first ever career victory as he clocked 24:45:96 to take the men’s 8km junior race.

Kipchumba, who trains under Kaptagat-based Complete Sports, was second in Nairobi and fourth in Trans Mara races. Joshua Kiplangat was second in 24:59:36, followed by Calbus Lamwai (25:01:85), Samuel Chebolei (25:02:14), Alex Kibet (25:02:43) and Aron Ndiema (25:02:90) in that order.

World Junior 3,000m steeplechase champion Celphine Chepteek Chespol gave her home fans a reason to smile after she won the women’s 6km junior race in 21:03:39.

Elsewhere, last year’s Turin Half Marathon champion Bernard Kipkemoi and Jocelyne Jepkosgei are the new Ziwa farmers 10km road race champions that was held on Saturday in Uasin Gishu County.

Kipkemoi, who hails from Keringet, Nakuru County, won the race in 29:47.00.

Joram Lumbasi was second after he clocked 29:57.00 while Nicodemus Kipkurui clocked 30:03.00.

In the women’s category Jepkosgei, the Africa bronze medallist in 10,000m, led from gun to tape finishing the race in 32:18.00.

“The race was tough but I was equally prepared for it,” Kipkemoi said.