A showdown is looming as the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) prepares for an Extra Ordinary General Assembly on November 15 in Nairobi.

A joint committee instituted to review the constitution and Nock executive intends to table separate documents at the meeting.

Kenya Table Tennis Federation chairman Andrew Mudibo, who is a member of the joint committee said they ready to present the draft constitution for adoption at the meeting.

However, Nock secretary general Francis Paul has separately told Nock affiliates to forward suggestions and proposed amendments of the constitution by Wednesday.

“We wish to reiterate that the Nock has not circulated any draft constitution. That would only be done after all the proposals have been received,” said Paul.

“We propose to hold a stakeholders meeting with all federations on November 15, when the draft constitution will be discussed,” he added.

Paul said he would meet Nock chairman Kipchoge Keino on Wednesday to discuss further on the process before releasing a statement on the way forward.

“We are eager to finish this process and have the elections held by December 31 as the International Olympic Committee directed. Mudibo’s group that is chaired by Kenya Volleyball Federation president Waithaka Kioni seems to have softened their stand after calling off a stakeholders’ meeting that had been scheduled for October 27 and which was to be followed the day after by the Extra Ordinary General Assembly.

“We have opted to attend the meeting called by Nock. If Nock executive wants to bring its own draft, well and good. We shall have three documents for debate,” said Mudibo.

Meanwhile, Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario is preparing to release the Rio Olympic Games Probe Committee report before the end of this week. Wario received the report last Friday and has been studying it.

The Probe Committee chairman Paul Ochieng presented the report to Wario on Friday last week.