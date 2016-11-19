Noc-K elections unlikely by Dec 31

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Noc-k) elections may not be held before December 31 as directed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

In a new turn of events, Noc-k secretary general Francis Paul claimed Saturday IOC only issued guidelines and not an order on the timeline for the elections.

Paul, who accused the Ministry of Sports of lack of corporation, called on Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario to reverse his decision to disband Noc-K.

“IOC told Wario to rescind his decision to disband Noc-K, we have been expecting him to do so publicly,” said Paul, who was accompanied by executive officer Stephen Soi and treasurer Frida Shiroya.

Paul said the Noc-K constitution review is underway and that a stakeholders’ meeting would be held on November 24 followed later by an Extra Ordinary General Assembly.

NEW CONSTITUTION

In a joint meeting between CS Wario, Noc-K chairman Kipchoge Keino and IOC top officials, it resolved that Noc-K hold fresh elections under new constitution by December 31.

In a communique that was issued from IOC headquarters in Laussane, Switzerland on September 16, Jérôme Poivey, the IOC head of institutional relations and governance stated that Noc-K should convene an Extraordinary General Assembly in accordance with the current constitution and Olympic Charter to address arising matters.

Poivey said the Assembly should update members on the outcome of the Lausanne meeting.

The extraordinary meeting should also address and clarify any issue raised in relation to the management of the Noc-K delegation for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, considering the ongoing investigation by Kenyan Police.