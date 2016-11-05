By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Olympic 5,000m silver medallist Hellen Obiri and Katui Muya exhibited great form to win their respective senior races during the first leg of Athletics Kenya Cross Country Series at Ngong Road Posta grounds in Nairobi on Saturday.

The women’s 10km race was a riveting four-horse battle from the gun-off as Obiri, Africa 5,000m champion Sheila Chepkirui, two-time World Cross junior silver medallist Veronica Nyaruai and Nancy Nzisa exchanged leads.

Nyaruai, the 2006 World Under-20 Championships 3,000m champion pulled a hamstring, forcing her out of the race with four kilometres to go.

Then a tactical Obiri, who is the 2013 Olympic 5,000m medallist, took command. The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Corporal based at Laikipia Air Base, opened nearly a 30m gap from Chepkirui, who is also the Africa Cross silver medallist, and went on to triumph in 31 minutes and 03.9 seconds.

Chepkirui, who is also a KDF Corporal from Thika was second in 34:27.0 as Nzisa settled third in 34:42.9 in the women’s race that attracted a record 56 entries.

“I came to gauge my body, this being my first race since Rio Olympics,” said Obiri, the 2012 World Indoor 3,000m champion.

In the men’s race, KDF’s Stephen Arita and Nairobi’ Andrew Lorot did the donkey. But it’s Muya who bolted past them in the last 500m to reclaim the men’s 10km title in 30:24.9. He last won the crown in 2014.

Lorot, who won the junior race last year, graduated to senior ranks in style, finishing second in 30:27.7 as Arita came third after clocking 30:30.3.

The 2014 Africa Cross junior champion Moses Mukono, who is making a comeback after one year settled fifth in 30:47.3 while Africa 10,000m silver medallist Wilfred Kimitei settled 14th in 31:31.1.