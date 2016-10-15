Over 3,000 kids grace Ndalat Gaa Kids Cross Country

By COPPERFIELD LAGAT

More by this Author

About 3,000 children on Saturday took part in the Ndalat Gaa Kids Cross Country in Ndalat, Nandi County.

This year's race was used to commemorate the founder and former Athletics Kenya President Isaiah Kiplagat, who died three months ago.

The race, which has been held for the past eight years, provides a platform for young children to launch their athletics careers.

"We have been doing this for a long time and we are glad that a number of athletes who launched their careers here have gone on to conquer the world," race organiser Kennedy Tanui said.

"This year, we registered the biggest number of kids. A number of schools brought many of their pupils and students."

Olympic Games 3,000m steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto and former World Marathon Majors winner Priscah Jeptoo are among athletes who competed in the race while in school.

Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei, former world steeplechase silver medallist Patrick Sang (now Nandi County Sports Minister) and AK Nairobi Branch chairman Barnabas Korir were among those who attended.

"The kids have really shown great zeal," said Korir.