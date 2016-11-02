By AYUMBA AYODI

Some sports federations are eager to have the Rio Olympic Games Probe Committee report released.

Officials said that while it was prudent for Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario to study the report, the delay was creating unnecessary anxiety.

Athletics Kenya senior Vice President Paul Mutwii said that a week is enough for the minister to study and disseminate the contents of the report to public.

For his part, the Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) Chairman John Kameta said that the public wants to know what really happened before and after the Rio Olympic Games.

Mutwii warned that should Wario delay the report, they would be forced to convene a meeting with other National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) affiliates to decide the next course of action.

Mutwii said it was important for the report to come out before the Parliamentary Committee on Labour and Welfare that has been probing the mismanagement of Team Kenya at the 2016 the Rio Olympics tables its report in Parliament when the House reopens on November 15.

The Rio Olympic Games Probe Committee was formed by Wario on September 9. The report was handed over to Wario on Friday last week by the chairman of the committee Paul Ochieng.

“I think one week is enough for the minister to digest and disseminate the report. We can’t allow further delays,” said Mutwii.

He said that the report holds the key to how Team Kenya should be governed in future following mismanagement of the team for the Rio Summer Games.

“Athletics are particularly major stakeholders and we need to know the truth behind everything and I believe the probe committee has done some good work,” said Mutwii.

Kameta said that action must be taken to deter any further corruption and mismanagement in Team Kenya management in future assignments.

“We shall push for the implementation of the report hence it will never be like before when no action was taken after a probe report is released,” said Kameta.