Report: Kits deal favours Nike

The Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games Probe Committee report punches holes into the eight-year contract between Kenya and Nike, saying it’s heavily skewed in favour of the American sportswear firm and should be reviewed or cancelled altogether.

The report seen by Daily Nation Sport on Monday points out that there was unfairness in selection of Kenyan teams that competed in 2016 Olympics, particularly in rugby and track and field.

The report also reveals infighting among Kenya Lionesses players in Angola while the rugby players were on transit from Rio to Nairobi over cash incentives given by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

It also sheds light on the controversy surrounding World javelin champion Julius Yego’s ticket hitch at JKIA and circumstances that led to sprints coach John Anzrah being kicked out of Olympics Village after he was found with athlete Ferguson Rotich’s accreditation.

The report indicates that Yego’s ticket hitch was occasioned by a technical hitch after his name failed to display on Kenya Airways ticketing system.

Contrary to media reports, Anzrah never signed Rotich’s Doping Control Form while pretending to be the athlete.

Anzrah did not give out urine samples. On claims that Team Kenya athletes were made to use poor facilities while in camp at the IOC High Performance Training Centre in Eldoret, at Nandi Bears Club and at Kipchoge Keino Stadium that hosted athletics trials, the report confirms that the facilities were not up to standard.

On the alleged disappearance of Team Kenya kits, the probe committee found out that Team Kenya athletes received fewer kits than provided by the manufacturer and kit sponsor Nike.

Nike provides kits worth $552,000 (Sh55,200,000) annually for all Kenyan teams to be used forth both training and competitions.

The report also confirms that Nike dispatched Team Kenya kits on time in May and June before sending an official, Robert Lotwis, who is Nike’s sports marketing federation director, to Kenya on June.

Lotwis stayed in Kenya until July 5 for the Kenya Olympic trials and was to deliver the kits directly to the athletes. However, a delay in clearing the kits from customs forced him to leave the country before distributing the kits to athletes.