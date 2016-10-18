By AYUMBA AYODI

Olympic champions David Rudisha, Vivian Cheruiyot, Eliud Kipchoge and Conselsus Kipruto are among the 20 nominees for the 2016 IAAF World Athlete of the Year Award.

The 2010 World Athlete of the Year Rudisha successfully defended his 800m gold medal in the Rio Games while Kipruto and Kipchoge are making the list for the first time.

Cheruiyot, who won her maiden Olympics title in Rio in the 5000m, has made the cut in the women’s list that has Ethiopia’s Almaz Ayana, Ruth Beitia (Spain), Kendra Harrison (USA), Caterine Ibarguen (Colombia), Ruth Jebet (Bahrain), Sandra Perkovic (Croatia), Caster Semenya (South Africa), Elaine Thompson (Jamaica) and Anita Wlodarczyk (Poland).

Kipruto, winner of the 3000m steeplechase gold in Rio, has had an outstanding season in the Diamond League series while Kipchoge successfully defended his London Marathon title in April before winning Kenya’s second marathon gold in Rio in August.

Kipruto, 21, who has played second fiddle many times including winning silver medals at the 2013 and 2015 World Championships, won his maiden Olympics title in a new Games record of 8 minutes and 03.28 seconds.