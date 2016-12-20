By AYUMBA AYODI

Olympic and World 800m champion David Rudisha will not make his annual pilgrimage to Australia early next year for his start to the season.

Instead, Rudisha, who is also the World 800m record-holder, has opted to train in South Africa at the end of January as part of his preparations for his World title defence.

Rudisha, who won Middle Distance Athlete of the Year Award during Athletics Kenya Gala, said he will compete in several Athletics Kenya Track and Field meetings and Diamond League events ahead of the World Championships trials.

Over the years, Rudisha has always opted to race at the IAAF Melbourne World Challenge and the Perth Track Classic ahead of his competitive season.

“I won’t be going to Australia this time around since I started my preparations late,” said Rudisha, who retained his Olympic title in August, having won it for the first time at the 2012 London in a World Record of 1 minute and 40.91 seconds. He won in Rio with the world leading time of 1:42.15.

“I just want to move my training camp to South Africa late January to February. I have always started my preparations early over the years but I have been late this time,” Rudisha said. “I want to see how it goes this time.”