Chepkurui, Ng'eno triumph in Kericho 10km Road Race

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Africa 5,000m champion Sheila Chepkurui and 2016 Milan City Marathon champion Ernest Ng’eno beat strong fields to win the Safaricom Kericho 10km Road Race on Saturday.

Chepkirui, who is also the Africa Cross Country champion, clocked 32 minutes and 16 seconds to win, beating Fancy Chemutai in 32:21 as Sheila Chelangat settled third in 32:36.

It was a surprise for Chepkirui who had in March won the Africa Cross title in Cameroon before going for the Africa 5,000m crown in Championships Record time of 15:05.45 in South Africa in June.

"The race was quite okay even though the course was hilly," said Chepkirui, who now shifts her focus to the local cross country season which begins in November. "I want to see if I will make the World Cross Country team next year."

Chelangat, fresh from the World Under-20 Championships in July in Poland where she finished sixth in women’s 3,000m race, won bronze in 3,000m during the 2015 World Under-18 Championships in Colombia.

Ng’eno, winner of the Milan City Marathon in April and 2015 Hengshui Lake International Marathon, cruised to men’s victory in 29:16, beating Patrick Kipng’eno in 29:22.

Dennis Chepkwony timed 29:45 for third place in the Kericho race that was making a return after two years. The race drew participants from Kapsoit, Kisii, Bomet, Lotein, Kapsabet and Kericho.

Each of the winners pocketed Sh35,000 while first runners up Sh20,000. Third-place finishers got Sh10,000.

Kericho Road race is the fourth in the Safaricom Athletics Series Long Distance Races series.

The Safaricom Athletics Series move to Mombasa for the Mombasa International Marathon next weekend.

Other upcoming races in the Series include: Ndalat Gaa Cross Country, Madoka Half Marathon, Imenti South Road Race and Kisumu Town Marathon, which will wind up this year’s edition in December.

Men 10KM

1. Ernest Ng’eno 26:16, 2. Patrick Kipng’eno 29:22, 3. Dennis Chepkwony 29:45, 4. Charles Bore 29:54, 5. Philip Koech 29:57

Women 10km