By AYUMBA AYODI

Defending champions Stanley Biwott and Mary Keitany could make history on Sunday when they line up in New York City, seeking to claim their second and third consecutive titles respectively.

Biwott, 30, will attack the course in New York for the third time, having won last year after breaking through in the final two minutes to finish in 2hours,10:34mins.

Biwott was fifth in his New York City debut in 2013, and since then has finished as runner-up at the London Marathon in 2014 and 2016.

Keitany, 34, has won the New York City Marathon in the last two years, and victory this year should make her the first woman to win three consecutive titles since Grete Waitz claimed five straight wins from 1982 to 1986.

In case they win on Sunday, Biwott and Keitany will be the first man and woman to retain their titles at the New York City Marathon since 1995 when German Silva and Tegla Loroupe successfully defended their crowns.

Biwott was part of the leading pack at the Rio 2016 Olympic Marathon before dropping out mid-race. His half-marathon best of 58:56, run at the 2013 Ras Al Khaimah Half-Marathon in the United Arab Emirates, currently ranks him as the 13th-fastest man in history.

“Last year it was my first race win in the big ones (Marathon Majors). It has taken me to another level,” he said. “Since I won in New York last year I have improved so much.”

Biwott should brace for a bruising challenge from among others fellow countryman Lucas Rotich, World Marathon champion Ghimray Ghebreslassie from Eritrea and two-time Boston Marathon champion Ethiopia’s Lelisa Desisa.

The 26-year-old Rotich, who will make his New York Marathon debut today, having won UAE Healthy Heart 10k in the same city in May, is Kenya’s other hope besides Biwott.

Ghebreslassie, 20, who finished fourth in Rio, makes his debut in New York today, his third marathon of 2016. He was fourth in London this year in a personal best of 2:07.46.

Desisa, who finished third in New York last year and was second in 2014 hopes to win this time around, having also taken silver at the 2013 Championships.

Keitany, who represented her country at the London 2012 Olympics, but missed out on 2016 Rio Olympics, made her marathon debut at the 2010 New York City Marathon, taking third place on the podium.

“I am very excited again to go to New York and defend my title,” Keitany said. “I am happy that I will get to try and defend for the third time, because I have won in 2014 and 2015.

Keitany is the second-fastest woman in history and the Kenyan record-holder (2:18:37). The mother of two is also the 2011 and 2012 London Marathon champion, the 2009 IAAF World Half Marathon champion, and the former half-marathon world record-holder (1:05:50).