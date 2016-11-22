State withdraws Federico Rosa's doping case

By BENSON MATHEKA

The State on Tuesday terminated a doping case against Italian athletics agent Federico Rosa even before the trial started.

A prosecutor told a Kibera court that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that the case be withdrawn under Section 87A of the criminal procedure code.

"The hearing was to begin today. But I have instructions to withdraw the same under Section 87A of the criminal procedure. The state wishes to conduct further investigations on the claims of doping," prosecutor Mary Wangele told the court.

According to the criminal procedure code, a suspect can be rearrested in future and charged with the same offence when released under this Section.

Athlete Elijah Kiprono Boit, one of the complainants in the case, was expected to testify on Tuesday. Rosa faced multiple counts related to doping and ruining the reputations of two Kenyan athletes.

“On diverse date between August and September 2014 at Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, jointly with others not before court, conspired to prevent by unlawful means the free and lawful exercise of Rita Jeptoo Busienei of her athletic profession by administering a prohibited substance through a prohibited method,” the charge sheet stated.

The Gabrielle Rosa Association director was accused of conspiring with other accused persons to injure the reputation of 2001 IAAF World Youth Championships finalist Elijah Kiprono Boit and three-time Boston Marathon winner Rita Jeptoo by administering prohibited substances.

He had two cases before a Kibera court that were withdrawn Tuesday. The prosecution had said in court documents that between 2004 and 2008 in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, where he operates training camps, he administered a prohibited substance to Boit.

This, according to the charge sheet, prevented the athlete from freely exercising his profession.

In the second case, Rosa was accused of a similar conspiracy that led to Rita Jeptoo being banned from participating in athletic events for two years. Her ban has since been extended to four years by the IAAF.