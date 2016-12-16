Stephen Arita out to defend title at Machakos Cross country

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya Defence Forces’ Stephen Arita puts his title on the line at the sixth leg Athletics Kenya (AK) Cross Country at Machakos Teachers Training College grounds on Satuday.

Arita, 28, who finished third during the first leg in Nairobi last month, is up against the 2012 Africa Cross Country champion John Mwangangi and Nairobi leg winner Katui Muya.

During the opening Nairobi event, Muya reigned supreme. Arita, who led for the better part of the race but faded to a third place finish.

Last year, Arita beat teammate Frankline Ngelei to second place. The 2015 national junior cross country champion Dominic Kiptarus came in third. Ngelei and Kiptarus are also heading to Machakos.

Arita represented Kenya at the Africa Championships in June in South Africa where he finished sixth in 10,000m.

AK Southern region chairman Paul Mutwii said preparations to host the race are complete. He said they expect a high turnout from the disciplined forces who gearing for the their championships next month.

“This is a World Championship season, we are expected many athletes to turn up in Machakos,” said Mutwii, who is also the AK vice president in charge of competitions.

Katui Muya, Japhet Korir, Geoffrey Koech, Emmanuel Kipsang and Noah Kipkemboi registered victories in the Nairobi, Kilgoris, Nyahururu, Iten and Mt Elgon senior men’s 10km.

NEXT STOP SOTIK

Olympic 5,000m silver medallist Helen Obiri, Winfrida Moseti, Jackline Chepkosgei, Immaculate Chebet and Jackline Atudonya won in Nairobi, Kilgoris, Nyahururu, Iten and Mt Elgon in the senior women’s race, respectively.

The focus will also be on home athletes in the likes of Nancy Nzisa, who finished third in Nairobi and Winfred Mbithe, who represented Kenya at Africa Cross junior and World Under-20.

From Machakos, the athletes will head to Sotik for the penultimate leg on December 31 while Kangaru will host the final leg on January 7.