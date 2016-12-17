Swiss Athletics set to snub 2017 World Under-18 Championships

By AYUMBA AYODI

Swiss Athletics have withdrawn from the World Under-18 Championships set for July 12-16, next year at Kasarani.

Switzerland becomes the second European nation to pullout from the championships, just three days after Britain withdrew from the vent.

Unlike British Athletics who opted out to focus their energies on the Commonwealth Youth that will coincide with the Nairobi event, Swiss Athletics cited the current political situation in the country.

However, the Nairobi Championships' Local Organising Committee CEO Mwangi Muthee said there should be no panic since most of the countries that have stronger youth structures like the USA, China, Japan, Jamaica among others will be coming to Nairobi.

Muthee said 155 countries will be attending and some have already visited including Germany, who were in the country two weeks ago.

“Many countries are enthusiastic about this competition and are making it a priority. For some it may not be, but an overwhelming majority are eager to come here. The IAAF have told us as much and asked us to get ready,” Muthee said.

A statement on Swiss Athletics website indicated that no Swiss athletes will participate in the Nairobi youth competition, a decision reached at during the Central Board of Swiss Athletics meeting in December.

“Due to the current political situation in Kenya, several associations have decided not to send a team to the U18 World Cup - for example, Great Britain,” said the statement. “Swiss Athletics will also refrain from participating in these last-named titles.”

The statement explained that apart from safety aspects, sporting considerations were particularly decisive for this decision. “In this age category, Swiss Athletics has a priority in continental major events,” the statement said.

British Athletics indicated that they want to focus their energies on qualifying for the Commonwealth Youth Games planned for July 19-23, next year in Nassau, Bahamas.

The move by the European countries comes even after the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) confirmed that its President Sebastian Coe will attend the Nairobi event.

"Seb in his capacity as IAAF President, as he confirmed to Congress, will be attending all IAAF WAS (World Athletics Series) events next year, so no change to his plans for visiting Nairobi or for that matter Kampala, Nassau or London,” IAAF said in a statement.

"We are all very much looking forward to be in Nairobi next summer. It will be a wonderful championships."