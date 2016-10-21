Tanzanians set for Madoka race

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

Tanzanian runners are expected to be among the athletes who will compete in the Safaricom Madoka Half Marathon Saturday morning at Ngerenyi Farmers Trading Centre, Mwatate in Taita-Taveta County.

Athletics Kenya Coast branch secretary Felix Ngala said since the venue of the marathon was not far from Moshi and Arusha, some athletes from these areas are expected for the race.

“We hope some Tanzanians would participate in the event which is in its 11th year,” said Ngala.

Event chairman and founder, Major Rtd Marsden Madoka said they expect more runners to participate in various categories including the men’s and women’s main 21km half marathon, the 10km, junior men’s 8km, junior women’s 6km, the governor’s 2km, veterans, juniors U-7 as well as for U-12 2km races.

“I hope this year’s event will be the best in those to take part and to attract more supporters,” said Madoka.

Ngala told Saturday Nation Sports that they expect new record times to be set during the competition. “We hope new records will be set because some big names are to feature in the races,” he said.

Safaricom director of consumer business unit Sylvia Mulinge said the 11 years of partnership with the race’s organising committee has pleased them, as it continues to attract great talent and spectatorship.