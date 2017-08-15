Team Kenya arrives from London with 11 medals

Tuesday August 15 2017

Traditional dancers entertain Team Kenya that took part in the World Athletics Championship in London when arrived back home on August 15, 2017. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • The team finished second in the standings with 11 medals.
  • Coach Kirwa termed the London event as one of the toughest but expressed satisfaction with the team's performance.
  • The team then proceeded to Weston Hotel where they were to be hosted for breakfast at.
By BRIAN YONGA
Team Kenya that took part in the World Athletics Championship in London has arrived back home Tuesday morning to a heroic reception.

The team, which finished second in the standings with 11 medals, was received by Athletics Kenya officials at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi.

The team, led by head coach Julius Kirwa streamed out of the International Arrivals hall as journalists and relatives braved the morning cold to welcome them.

Two out of the five gold medallists, Elijah Manangoi (1500) and Geoffrey Kirui (marathon) were part of the delegation that arrived.

The remaining three, Hellen Obiri (5,000m), Consenlus Kipruto (3,000m steeplechase) and Faith Chepng'etich (1,500) did not return as they proceeded to Birmingham for Friday's Diamond League.

Coach Kirwa termed the London event as one of the toughest but expressed satisfaction with the team's performance.

"We were not able to defend our title but we are proud of our performances and thank God for the chance," Kirwa said.

The team then proceeded to Weston Hotel where they were to be hosted for breakfast at.

Kenya won five gold, two silver and four bronze medals.