Team Kenya uniforms found at official’s house...

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday recovered bales of Team Kenya uniforms supplied by Nike when they raided the residence of Ben Ekumbo, the deputy chief of mission of Team Kenya for the Rio Olympics.

The officers recovered boxes containing shoes, tracksuits and bags from Ekumbo’s house at Duplex Apartments on Professor Saitoti Avenue in Westlands, Nairobi.

Police officers said the raid was part of their investigations into the Rio Olympic Games scandal that saw officials embezzle funds meant for Team Kenya use at the 2016 Olympics.

Ekumbo, who is also the Kenya Swimming Federation chairman, was at his house when DCI officers raided it.

Some of the Nike kit found at the Nairobi residence of of Ben Akumbo, the deputy chief of mission for Rio Olympics, on November 21, 2016. PHOTO | AYUMBA AYODI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Team Kenya’s Chef of Mission to the Olympics Stephen Soi, overall team manager Pius Ochieng and National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) Secretary-General Francis Paul as well as National Olympics Committee of Kenya Treasurer Fridah Shiroya have already been charged over the mismanagement of Team Kenya at the Rio Olympics.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Hassan Wario in September disbanded NOC-K before shifting its operations to Sports Kenya.

Wario went ahead to form a Probe Committee to investigate the mismanagement surrounding Team Kenya at the Rio Summer Games.

The committee, led by Paul Ochieng, handed in its report to Wario three weeks ago.

Ochieng also handed over the report to President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is due to release it this week.

Despite the mismanagement, Team Kenya still produced their best ever results at the Olympics, winning six gold medals, six silver and one bronze medal.

Already, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has ordered fresh elections at NOC-K before December 31, 2017 under a new constitution.