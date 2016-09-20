Three-gold Team Kenya return from Rio on Friday

By ISAAC SWILA

Team Kenya will return from the 2016 Paralympic Games on Friday basking in the knowledge they put up an improved performance from London four years ago.

In 2012, the team clinched six medals; two gold, two silver and an equal number of bronze medals but this was bettered in Rio.

There, they won three gold, one silver and two bronze medals to finish 35th in the medal standings and fifth best in Africa behind Nigeria (eight gold), Tunisia (seven gold), South Africa (seven gold) and Algeria (four gold).

The enigmatic Samuel Muchai led from the front claiming double gold medals in 1,500m T11 and 5,000m T11 races, while Henry Kirwa, a triple gold medallist in Beijing, China, also engraved his name in the books with gold in 5,000m T13.

Nancy Chelagat proved her mettle to clinch silver in the 1,500m T11, while Wilson Bii(5,00m T11) and Henry Kirwa (1,500 T13) bagged bronze medals.

Though there was disappointment in powerlifter Gabriel Magu and rower Itaken Timoi, who failed to impress, their bravery to venture into uncharted territory will no doubt inspire many to try out their luck in future.

The duo will no doubt carry fond memories of their attempts and also the invaluable experience gathered.

Team manager John Tita was upbeat about the future of Kenyan Paralympics.

He also lauded their brave performance.

“It was a magnificent performance (in Rio). We did it for our county and I think going forward, with proper training and early team selection, we can do much better in Japan (2020),” Tita enthused.

IN SUMMARY

Gold: Samuel Muchai-1,500m T11, 5,000mT11, Henry Kirwa -5,000mT13

Silver: Nancy Chelagat

Bronze: Wilson Bii-5,00m T11, Henry Kirwa-1,500 T13