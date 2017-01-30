Top cream for South and Central Rift Cross Country

Olympic 3,000m steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto and World Half Marathon champion Peris Jepchirchir are set to battle at South Rift Cross planned for Mosoriot Teachers Training College grounds.

The 2013 World Cross Country Under-20 champion Faith Chepng’etich, and the 2013 World Cross Country senior men’s champion Japheth Korir highlight South Rift championships due for Olootepes Picnic Site, Kajiado.

A breathtaking showdown is in the offing when some of Kenya’s finest athletes clash at the Central Rift and South Rift Cross Country Championships on Saturday.

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

A breathtaking showdown is in the offing when some of Kenya’s finest athletes clash at the Central Rift and South Rift Cross Country Championships on Saturday.

The 2013 World Cross Country Under-20 champion Faith Chepng’etich, and the 2013 World Cross Country senior men’s champion Japheth Korir highlight South Rift championships due for Olootepes Picnic Site, Kajiado.

Olympic 3,000m steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto and World Half Marathon champion Peris Jepchirchir are set to battle at South Rift Cross planned for Mosoriot Teachers Training College grounds.

Chepng’etich, who is the reigning Olympic 1,500m champion, has so far competed in two cross country races, finishing second respectively in the Athletics Kenya Series in Machakos in December and Campaccio Cross in Italy early this month. Hellen Obiri won the two races.

AK South Rift executive committee member John Kimetto disclosed that Chepng’etich, who is also the 2015 National Cross Country champion has indicated that she is ready for the race. “We are expect a highly explosive affair as we name our team for the National Cross,” said Kimetto.

Despite her victory at the National Cross in 2015, an injury knocked out Chepng’etich from the World Cross Country Championships the same year in Guiyang, China where Kenyan youngster Agnes Tirop won the senior women’s race.

Korir declared he is comeback with an emphatic victory in men’s 10km race during the second round of the Athletics Kenya Cross Country Series at Poroko Primary School, Kilgoris in November.

Korir is yet to find his footing since winning men’s 12km title at the 2013 World Cross Country Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland owing to injuries.

Korir was given a wild card to Team Kenya to try defend his title at the 2015 World Cross in Beijing but failed to hit form in training forcing the technical bench to leave him out.

World Under-20 5,000m bronze medallist Wesley Ladema is favourite to win junior men’s race while Africa Cross Country junior champion Miriam Cherop will face World Under-20 5,000m silver medallist Emmaculate Chepkirui and Betty Chepkemoi in junior women.

Kipruto, who is fresh from winning Antrim Cross in United Kingdom, is up against the 2013 Paris Marathon champion Peter Kimeli and Emmanuel Bor. Jepchirchir takes on Violet Chepchumba and Gladys Koech among others.

Central Rift secretary Kennedy Tanui hinted that World Cross Country champion Agnes Tirop, who finished third at Campaccio, could make an appearance at the event even though she didn’t taken part at sub-county events.