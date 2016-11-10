Trio plot assault on World Championship

By AYUMBA AYODI

Three Kenyan athletes have laid out their plans as they target glory at next year’s World Championships due August 4-13 in London.

Olympic and World 800m champion David Rudisha, World 3,000m steeplechase champion Ezekiel Kemboi and the 2013 World 3,000m steeple chase champion Milcah Chemos said they hope to hit peak at the right time for the London Worlds.

The athletes were speaking after they were unveiled by Athletics Kenya (AK) President Lieutenant General (rtd) Jackson Tuwei as athletes’ representatives in various federations on Thursday.

Rudisha, who is also the 800m World Record holder (1:40.91). is the new President of the Confederation of Africa Athletics (CAA) Athletes’ Commission replacing the outgoing 1991 World 100m champion Frankie Fredericks from Namibia.

Chemos joins the AK executive as Athletes’ representative, replacing Noah Ngeny, who resigned earlier while Kemboi joins the IAAF Athletes’ Commission as a member.

Interestingly, Chemos, who is making a comeback since winning bronze in 3,000m steeplechase at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, hinted that she intends to shift gears to 5,000m and 10,000m for the Worlds.

“The back operation I had undergone can’t allow me to handle the barriers thus my decision to shift to flat races,” said Chemos, the 2012 London Olympics 3,000m steeplechase bronze medallist.

“I have already started preparations, having so far competed in two races in the Netherlands in October.”

Rudisha, who retained his Olympics title at the Rio Summer Games in August, intends to compete in local events for the first time in two years before focusing on the Diamond League.

“I am just coming off season, having had two months rest and of course it will take good discipline as usual to retain to good shape,” said Rudisha.

“If the body says yes, who am I to say no,” said Rudisha when challenged on whether he will attempt to break his own World Record.

Kemboi, who is still on holiday with his family, indicated that even though he already has his ticket for the London Worlds by virtue of being the defending champion, he will work hard to avoid disappointment like in the Rio Olympics.

Kemboi settled for bronze at Rio Olympics but was later stripped off the medal for line infringement during the final.

“18 years is a long period in the national colours and I want to sign off at London which will be my eighth appearance at the Worlds,” said Kemboi, who will be chasing his fifth World title after his 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2015 exploits.

Rudisha will be deputised by the 1996 Atlanta Olympics 100m bronze medallist Mary Onyali from Nigeria in the commission that has retired Algerian hammer thrower Hakim Toumi and Amandine Alou Affoue from Cote d’Ivore as members.