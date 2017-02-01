By AFP

SYDNEY

Jamaican sprint star Usain Bolt has moved on quickly from the loss of a gold medal from his Olympic trove, preferring to focus on future success.

Touching down in Australia Wednesday before an international athletics meet, Bolt remained philosophical about surrendering one of his nine gold medals.

"Initially I was disappointed of course, but in life things happen," he was quoted by Fairfax media as saying.

Last week Bolt handed back a gold medal he won in the 4x100m relay at the 2008 Beijing Games after his relay teammate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned substance.

"I am not sad, I am waiting to see what Nesta is going to do, if he is going to appeal. I have given up my medal but I am concentrating (on the Nitro Athletics Series) now."