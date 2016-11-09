By BENARD ROTICH

Three times New York Marathon champion Mary Keitany is back in the country.

The athlete, who clocked 2:24:26 in the race held last Sunday flew back to the country on Tuesday night, before proceeding to Eldoret on Wednesday.

Only a handful of supporters, who included former Cabinet Minister Prof Margaret Kamar, were at the airport to receive her.

Keitany was accompanied by her husband Charles Koech and their children - Jared Kipchumba and Samantha Cherop.

The mother of two expressed her joy at winning the race for the third time in a row, having also won in in 2014 and 2015.

She said after missing out on the Olympics team, her focus shifted to the New York Marathon.

"I was clearly disappointed for not making the Olympics team. I therefore decided to train my sights on winning this marathon – for the third time. I was so happy when I had passed the 35km mark and I was alone," she explained.

“I will continue training hard for the forthcoming races…My focus is the World Championships that will be held in London, United Kingdom next year. I have not however decided whether I will participate in the London Marathon,” she said.

Keitany ran for 21km alone after dropping her Kenyan compatriot Joyce Chepkirui who took fourth position and Aselefech Mergia from Ethiopia.

Former Olympic silver medallists in 10,000m Sally Kipyego was second with a time of 2:28:01 while Molly Huddle from USA came in third clocking 2:28:13.

"I asked my friend Chepkirui to keep up with my pace in vain. She was slowing down. I therefore decided to increase my pace. The weather was perfect…I saw this as an opportunity to reclaim my title for the third time in a row,” said the athlete.

Prof Kamar said she was happy with Keitany's performances.