Olympic 5,000 metres champion Vivian Cheruiyot has said she wants to retire at 40 to take up coaching and mentoring of young athletes.

In her meticulously-planned career, the 33-year-old policewoman, who was recently crowned the 2016 Sports Personality of the Year, also said she would like to have a second baby in 2020.

Speaking at a 2017 IAAF World Under-18 Championships media workshop in Eldoret town, Cheruiyot emphasised the need for good planning for athletes.

“As an athlete, planning for your life is key. When I had my first child I had also planned myself adequately, including how I will shed off the weight gained during pregnancy,” said Cheruiyot who has quit track and will make her marathon debut in London on April 23.

“The reason why I would want to retire at 40 to do other things is because I don’t want to strain myself in old age,” said the mother of one.

She said women athletes were most vulnerable to career distractions in life unlike their male counterparts because of child bearing and social challenges.

“As a female athlete, you will need to develop yourself, have a family and get a child.

“However, all these come with challenges because of gaining weight during pregnancy and having quality time to rest without carrying out training unlike our male athletes who don’t face all these,” explained Cheruiyot who is attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

She called on athletes to ensure they planned for their future well by putting their prize money into meaningful use to avert a possibility of plunging into poverty when they retire.

Speaking candidly, Cheruiyot for the first time highlighted her investments which include an apartment block in Eldoret and homes in Nairobi and Eldoret’s high end Elgon View Estate.

She also said she intends to start up her own sports academy to nurture sports talent.

Speaking at the seminar, World Under-18 Championships media director Chris Mutungi said the championships’ Local Organising Committee has nominated Cheruiyot as an ambassador for the championship to be held at Kasarani from July 12 to 16.

Mutungi said the LOC secretariat had taken cognisance of the fact that Cheruiyot started her career at the under-18 championship previously known as the World Youth Championships.