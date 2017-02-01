Wada happy with Kenya’s fight against doping

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Officials of the World Anti-doping Agency (Wada) say they are satisfied with the progress Kenya has made in the fight against doping since the establishment of laws to check against use of banned substance.

Wada's Africa Regional Office director Rodney Swigelaar said that Kenya must be commended for setting up the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) besides putting in resources to ensure the implementation of the Wada Code in its laws.

“Hats off to Kenya for not only putting in place all the statutory and legal framework, but also for the work the country has done in supporting Adak operations,” said Rodney Swigelaar.

“I have noted Adak leadership has proved to be committed and dedicated.”

Swigelaar was speaking on Tuesday after officials from Adak, Wada and Anti-doping Norway signed a four-year strategic partnership plan that will see them consolidate resources to fight doping in sport at the new Adak offices in Parklands, Nairobi.

In attendance were Adak board chairman James Waweru, Adak CEO Japhter Rugut, Anti-Doping Norway Special Advisor on International Relations Rune Andersen and Regional Anti-Doping Agency (Rado) chairman Kipchoge Keino, who is also the National Olympic Committee of Kenya chairman.

The officials will hold a two-day meeting to discuss the implementation of this four-year anti-doping strategic plan that stretches to 2020.

It will also review the progress made since anti-doping laws came to effect in Kenya last year.

Swigelaar acknowledged that being a new body, Adak, will still face challenges but hopes that the resources available and the strategy plan will help erase some bottlenecks.

“It won’t just happen on paper but it will be a matter of going out to do the testing, education of athletes and engaging stakeholders,” said Swigelaar.

“The Media too will play a critical role in sending our positive message to the athletes and stakeholders.”\

Rugut said the government has set aside Sh300 million in this current financial year to fight doping adding that setting up a secretariat as per Wada’s instructions and the recruitment of staff was their main challenge.

Rugut said Anti-Doping Norway have helped them in capacity building by training anti-doping control officers and educators. Rugut said over 5,600 people including sportsmen and women have benefited from Adak programs in the last six months.