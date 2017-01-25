By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

World javelin champion Julius Yego will not be with his Finnish coach Petteri Piironen this season.

The Olympic silver medallist from the Kenya Police Service has subsequently appealed to the Kenya Defence Forces to release his local coach, Joseph Mosonik, to help him prepare for the 2017 season where he hopes to defend his world title at the World Championships in London in August.

Yego said Piironen has been appointed Finland’s throws’ coach which bars him from handling any foreign athlete.

“I will really appreciate if KDF release Mosonik to help me prepare. I have been with him for two years and I need him as I intensify my preparations,” said Yego, who threw the third best all-time distance of 92.72 metres in winning the world title in 2015 in Beijing.

Yego said his target is to get back his 2015 form ahead of London. “It won’t be easy and that is why I’m sending a passionate appeal to the KDF,” said Yego, who is training at Kasarani with Africa bronze medallist Alex Kiprotich.

Besides rehabilitating the groin injuries that hindered a good show last year, Yego said he is working on his technique and flexibility and hopes to pick up form the right time for the worlds.

Yego has for the last three years trained in South Africa especially with javelin throwers from Finland at the beginning of the season in February and March but the two times Africa champion is still waiting for a communication from his manager Jukka Harkonnen if he will make the pilgrimage.

“He is also the one who will give me my Diamond League schedule,” said Yego, who is also holds the Diamond League record of 91.39 from the 2

015 British Grand Prix in Birmingham.

Yego said it’s unfortunate he got injured at the Rio Olympic Games where he exited the final just after his first throw of 88.24m that eventually gave him the silver medal. “I still thanked God for the performance,” said Yego, who predicted a breathtaking season on the countdown to the London Worlds.