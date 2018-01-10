Date set for USIU, KPA semis

By CAXTON APOLLO

Kenya Ports Authority’s women’s basketball team takes on bitter arch-rivals United States International University in the delayed semi-final clash of the National Classic Basketball League play-offs in Nairobi on January 27.

Joseph Amoko, the Kenya Basketball Federation’s competitions secretary, while releasing the fixtures Tuesday , said the first leg matches of the best-of-five series semi-finals will be played at the Strathmore University in Nairobi while the return leg matches will be at the Kenya Ports Authority courts in Mombasa a week later.

Other matches programmed for January 27 include the first leg of the men’s play-off between Ulinzi Warriors and Strathmore Blades and the women’s Division One match between Masaku Sparks and Strathmore.

Also taking place at the same venue will be the inter-provincial semi-finals between Coast Kings and Renegades, while Baobab will be up against Mustangs.

These play-offs matches, initially scheduled for last month, were postponed to pave way for the inter-university games in Nyeri.

“It is unfortunate that the league had to drag up to this year due to a tight schedule for some of the participating teams, but we want to ensure that we are done with the league in the first week of February to allow players enough time to rest before the new season kicks off,” Amoko said.

FIXTURES

Saturday, January 27, at Strathmore:

10.00am: Coastal Kings v Renegades

11.30am: Baobab v Mustangs

1.00pm: Masaku Sparks v Strathmore

2.30am: USIU v KPA

4.00pm: Ulinzi v Blades

Sunday, January 28, at Strathmore:

10.00am: Third and fourth place national play-offs

11.30am: Finals: National, provincial league playoffs

1.00pm: Strathmore v Masaku Sparks

2.30pm: KPA v USIU