It would be 'irresponsible' to play Curry on Christmas - Kerr

By AFP

More by this Author

LOS ANGELES

Golden State coach Steve Kerr won't let the hype surrounding the Warriors' Christmas Day clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers influence a decision on whether injured guard Stephen Curry is ready to return.

"The guy hasn't even had a three-on-three game, right?" Kerr told reporters on Saturday as the reigning NBA champion Warriors prepared to face the Denver Nuggets, a game they lost 96-81.

"So if we weren't playing Cleveland on Christmas and I told you Steph hasn't played in a three-on-three game, hasn't had any contact at all and the game is 48 hours from now, you'd say, 'oh, Steph's not going to play.'

"But because of the magnitude of the game, everybody wants to know. But we can't let that affect our judgement.

"He can't play. That would be completely irresponsible if he did," Kerr said.

Related Content Warriors' win streak snapped by Nuggets

The Warriors and Cavs has faced off in the past three NBA Finals, with the Warriors triumphing in 2015 and 2017. The Cavs won in a seventh-game thriller in 2016.

The showdown between the elite foes highlights the NBA's five-game Christmas Day slate, which also features Eastern Conference leaders Boston hosting the Washington Wizards and Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder hosting James Harden and the Houston Rockets.

With a win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday — their 11th straight triumph — Golden State edged ahead of the Rockets atop the Western Conference.

They are streaking into the holiday meeting with the Cavs despite the absence of two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Curry, who is still recovering from a sprained right ankle suffered on December 4.