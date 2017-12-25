LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball is out of the lineup after suffering a sprained left shoulder in Saturday's NBA game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Ball will not play in the Lakers' Christmas Day matchup against Minnesota and is expected to be re-evaluated by team doctors in one week, the club announced on Sunday.

Ball returned to the court on Saturday after initially suffering the injury when he collided with Portland's Jusuf Nurkic near the end of the first half, and played a total of 28 minutes.