Team Resist win Biro Lich tourney

By VICTOR OTIENO

Team Resist are the winners of this year's Biro Lich Basketball tournament.

Team Resist edged out team Wazee 42-36 in a thrilling final at Jomo Kenyatta Sports ground on Sunday evening.

Going into the business end of the tournament, defending champions Kisumu Allstars looked favourites to retain the title having recorded wins of huge margins in all their group matches - 48-16 and 46-13 victories over Mbale Saints and Ngere Boys respectively before routing Team Diaspora 37-25 in the quarter-finals.

They were however bundled out of the competition in the semi-finals by Team Resist, after a 27-22 loss. Allstars settled third after emerging with the fewest number of losses in the classification.

In the final, Team Resist were forced to rally from behind to secure the title after they fell to team Wazee who had dominated the first quarter, taking a slim 11-8 lead.

Things went south for Team Wazee in the second quarter as they committed several fouls which gifted Team Resist the opportunity to bounce back into the match with an 11-8 score.

Coming from the break, Team Resist went all out and took the third quarter 15-9, before sealing their victory with a 12-8 win in the last quarter.

Team Resist coach Zadock Odhiambo said said the victory was a “Christmas gift” for his charges.