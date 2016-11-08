By RICHARD MWANGI

The Hong Kong national squad is scheduled to arrive in Nairobi on Tuesday to take part in the two- day 50-over ICC World Cricket League Championship set for Nairobi Gymkhana on November 18 and 20.

Hong Kong is currently placed a head of Kenya on points table with nine points, three points ahead of Kenya, who are fifth.

Papua New Guinea top the table with 12 points followed behind by Netherlands with same points, but inferior net run rate. Scotland (11 points) are third, Nepal (6 points) are behind Kenya followed by Namibia (2 points) and UAE (2 points).

The eight teams are fighting to finish in the first four slots at the end of the season that ends on December 2017, to qualify for 2018 World Cup qualifiers slated for Bangladesh.

The event will bring together 10 teams that will include the last four sides in the ODI Championship as at September 30, 2017 and the two finalists of the World Cricket League Division Two in 2018.

Currently, the last four teams in the ODI league are West Indies, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Ireland.

The ICC has not set a side World Cup slots for their associate and affiliate members in the forthcoming event set for London as they used to do previously. There were 14 teams in the 2015 World Cup, but only 10 teams will feature in London.

Therefore, it will be a tall order for both Kenya and other ICC associate and affiliate members to qualify for the 2019 World Cup.

Kenya’s national team coach, Thomas Odoyo, is working hard to regain the one day international (ODI) status Kenya lost during the 2014 World Cup qualifiers in New Zealand.

Kenyan team: Rakep Patel (Captain), Irfan Karim, Alex Obanda, Dhiren Gondaria, Collins Obuya, Narendra Kalyan, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Nelson Odhiambo, Shem Obado, Rushab Patel, Lucas Oluoch, Eugene Ochieng, Gurdeep Singh andS Karan Kaul. Thomas Odoyo (coach) and Peter Ong’ondo (assistant coach).

Hong Kong team: Afzal Tanwir, Ahmed Nadeem, Ahmed Tanveer, Carter Christopher, Wasif Shahid, Christie Kyle (Kalamunda, Hayat Babar, Khan Aizaz, Khan Ehsan, Khan Nizakat, Khan Waqas, Nawaz Ehsan, Rath Anshuman and Shah Kinchit. Simon James Cook (coach) and Jawaid Iqbal (team manager)