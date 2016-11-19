Ashwin five-for puts India in control of 2nd Test

VISAKHAPATNAM

Premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed five wickets to help dismiss England for 255 and put India in firm control on the third day of the second Test in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Ashwin, who recorded his 22nd five-wicket Test haul, ran through the England lower order to give the hosts a 200-run lead into the second innings as they did not enforce the follow-on.

India were eight for no loss at tea with openers Murali Vijay (three) and Lokesh Rahul (one) stretching their lead to 208 runs.

The visitors rode on fighting half-centuries from Ben Stokes, who top-scored with 70, and Jonny Bairstow to stage a fightback after starting the day on 103 for five.

Bairstow's gritty knock was cut short just before lunch when Umesh Yadav castled the wicketkeeper-batsman for 53.

His departure ended a 110-run sixth-wicket partnership between him and his overnight partner Stokes who carried on the good work into the post lunch session.

Ashwin finally trapped Stokes lbw and even though the batsman reviewed the decision, the on-field call was upheld by the third umpire.

Adil Rashid scored an unbeaten 32 while pacer Stuart Broad, who underwent a scan on his right foot after Friday's play, also came out to bat.

However Ashwin got Broad (13) and James Anderson (0) off consecutive deliveries as the visitors finished one run short of avoiding the follow-on.

The Alastair Cook-led side, which gave India a run for their money in the drawn Test in Rajkot, have struggled against the Indian spinners at Visakhapatnam which is hosting its first-ever Test.