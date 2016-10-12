By AFP

India skipper Virat Kohli said Tuesday his team relies on skill rather than helpful wickets after the hosts were officially crowned the number one side after their 3-0 thrashing of New Zealand.

India, who had reclaimed the top spot in the world Test rankings after taking an unassailable 2-0 series lead in Kolkata, won the third and final Test by 321 runs Tuesday to consolidate their position.

Premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed seven wickets in the final innings to end with a career-best match haul of 13-140 to flatten the New Zealand batting.

Kohli, who recorded his second double-century in the first innings to help India to an imposing 557/5 declared, insisted that turning pitches are not the reason for the team's dominant showing.

"We knew before the series that people will start talking about pitches. We knew our abilities and we knew we should be good enough to do well on any surface and against any team," Kohli told reporters.

India registered comprehensive victories in all three games starting at Kanpur's Green Park — the country's 500th Test match.

The series-clinching win at Kolkata's Eden Gardens also came after four days where fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami played key roles on a two-paced track.

"We believe in our skill and not believe in creating conditions or atmosphere which might suit us partially," he said.

Ajinkya Rahane's 188 in the first innings and Cheteshwar Pujara's unbeaten 101 and Gautam Gambhir's quickfire 50 in the second innings also contributed to India's dominance in Indore.

"Credit goes to everyone.... we know that if the entire team doesn't put in the effort, one or two players can't win matches," said Kohli.

The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand might have been outplayed in all departments but the tourists did have their moments in the three matches.

Tom Latham and Williamson and Martin Guptill, who struck form with a gutsy 72 in the first innings of the final game, contributed at crucial stages for the Black Caps in the three Tests.

On the bowling front Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult made their presence felt against a quality Indian batting lineup.

"They showed their class to null any pressure we were able to put on them and put it back on us," said Williamson.

The two teams now head into the five-match one-day series starting Sunday in Dharamsala.