Canada thrash Kenya in World Cup warm-up

Kenya were no match for Canada who beat them by eight wickets in the first official warm-up game for the Under-19 World Cup at Hagley Park Old in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Kenya won the toss and elected to bat first setting a target of 165 runs by the time all their batsmen were sent back to the pavilion with five balls of the allotted 50 overs in hand.

Aveet Desai (40 off 92 balls with three boundaries) top scored for Kenya. Jasraj Kundi (39 off 55 balls with two boundaries), Sachin Bhudia (22 off 40 balls), Ankit Desai (16 off 23 balls with two boundaries), Aman Gandhi (12 off 19 balls with a boundary) and Thomas Ochieng (10 off 30 balls) were the only batsmen who posted double digit figures on the scoreboard.

ON A SOUR NOTE

Kenya started their innings on a sour note when Rashiv Joshi (2/14) had opening batsman, Rene Were caught for a duck by Rommel Shahzard with a score of seven runs showing on the scoreboard.

In reply, Canada were home and dry, 168 with eight wickets in hand in just 32.1 overs.

The innings of Canada’s opening batsman Randhir Sandhu, who knocked unbeaten half a century (78) that came of 102 deliveries with seven fours and two sixes, gave Canadian team a solid foundation on which to build on their innings.

Kenya play their second and last warm-up match against India at the same venue Thursday.