Women’s team captain Wairimu is out of danger

Kenya women’s cricket team captain Daisy Wairimu who was involved in a grisly road accident is now out of danger.

Wairimu underwent a successful operation on her left leg at Valley Hospital in Nakuru on Monday night and doctors said the bowler is out of danger. She was involved in a road accident on Sunday evening along Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

When Nation Sport visited her at the hospital where she is recuperating on Tuesday, a group of students from Nakuru Day Secondary School, friends, relatives and local sports officials and fans were at her bedside.

The talented bowler had signed a three-year contract with Cricket Kenya to train primary and secondary students in 10 schools in the Rift Valley region.

Some of the students were overcome when they saw Wairimu and prayed for her quick recovery at her bedside.

“I thank God my daughter has come out of theatre in good shape and doctors have told me she is now out of danger,” said Wairimu’s mother Susan Njoroge.