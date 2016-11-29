MOHALI

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin led an inspired bowling performance as India outplayed England by eight wickets in the third Test in Mohali on Tuesday.

Chasing 103 runs for victory, India cantered home in the final session on day four after opener Parthiv Patel (67 not out) hit the winning runs.

India now lead the five-match series 2-0 with the fourth Test in Mumbai starting on December 8.