India rout Sri Lanka to sweep T20 series

Sunday December 24 2017

India's Manish Pandey plays a shot during their third T20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 24, 2017. PHOTO | PUNIT PARANJPE |

In Summary

  • Chasing 136 for victory, the hosts lost wickets at crucial junctures before Dinesh Karthik (18 not out) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (16 not out) took them home with four balls to spare.
  • The win ensured that India end the year on a high before embarking on their high-profile tour of South Africa that starts with the first Test on January 5 in Cape Town.
By AFP
MUMBAI

Manish Pandey top-scored with 32 as India beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the third Twenty20 international to complete a 3-0 whitewash in Mumbai on Sunday.

Chasing 136 for victory, the hosts lost wickets at crucial junctures before Dinesh Karthik (18 not out) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (16 not out) took them home with four balls to spare.

The win ensured that India end the year on a high before embarking on their high-profile tour of South Africa that starts with the first Test on January 5 in Cape Town.