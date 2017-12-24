India rout Sri Lanka to sweep T20 series

By AFP

MUMBAI

Manish Pandey top-scored with 32 as India beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the third Twenty20 international to complete a 3-0 whitewash in Mumbai on Sunday.

Chasing 136 for victory, the hosts lost wickets at crucial junctures before Dinesh Karthik (18 not out) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (16 not out) took them home with four balls to spare.