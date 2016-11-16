Kenya 'A' cricket team leaves for Uganda on Thursday

By RICHARD MWANGI

More by this Author

Emmanuel Bundi will captain Kenya ‘A ‘cricket team that will leave for Kampala, Uganda on Thursday to take part in a Quadrangular tournament that runs from November 20 to 27 this year.

Other teams taking part in the event are Uganda Select, Uganda XI and Zimbabwe’s Takashinga XI.

Bundi was part of the squad that toured Papua New Guinea in May this year for the ICC World Cricket League Championship, but was dropped from the national team this time round.

Experienced players Abraham Vadada, who turns up for Stray Lions in the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association super league, Kongonis’ Martin Mworia and Peterson Kamua (Nairobi Gymkhana) have also been included.

Kenya’s national team coach, Thomas Odoyo, said that they have included five under-19 players in the touring side.

The five youngsters took part in last year’s under-19 World Cup qualifiers in Dubai. They are: Kavi Dosaja right-hand batsman, Aveet Desai left-hand batsman, Adarsh Sawjani (Mombasa) right-hand batsman and off-spin bowler, Rahul Seedhar right-hand batsman and right-arm medium pacer, and Aman Gadhi (right hand batsman).

“We want the boys to gain more experience in Uganda as part of their preparation for next year’s continental World Cup qualifiers organised by Africa Cricket Association at a venue yet to be announced, “Odoyo said.

Kenya A will be coached by the former national skipper, Jimmy Kamande, who is currently coaching a number of under-19 lads at Sir Ali Muslim club.

Besides the five boys in Kenya A squad, whose position in the under-19 side is secure, the other boys will be picked among the ones training at Sir Ali Muslim Club.